Join Food Tank

Events

Join the Food Revolution at the Arrell Food Summit 2023

Liza Greene

Liza Greene is a Research Fellow at Food Tank. She graduated from Hamilton College with a BA in Sociology and Environmental Studies and is currently living in Utah. Her experiences working as a food access/garden education intern, participating in an agricultural research fellowship, and writing her community garden focused senior thesis have grounded her interests in food justice, agricultural sustainability, and community development.

Previous Article
Op-Ed: Feeding Fairness: World Leaders Can Address Inequality-Food Security Links in Rome this Month
Next Article
Investing In Local Farmers To Build Food Sovereignty for Haiti
Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg
Join Food Tank
REFRESH-Food-and-Tech-Policy-Platform

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers:

Food Tank Membership

You have Successfully Subscribed!