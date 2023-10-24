Join the Food Revolution at the Arrell Food Summit 2023

On Tuesday, November 14, 2023, The Arrell Food Institute at the University of Guelph will host the Arrell Food Summit: Pathways to Change. The annual event brings together agri-food leaders and experts to exchange ideas and learn more about topics that are vital to global food systems.

The Summit will explore food system transformation, showcasing choices, challenges, and opportunities for farmers, businesses, scientists, academics, and eaters. Audience members will have the chance to meet and learn from the individuals who are spearheading this change. Together, they will assess whether these initiatives have the traction needed to feed the world while protecting the health of people and the planet.

Panel discussions include conversations around food security as national security, decolonizing the table, feeding the future with Canadian technology, engaging stakeholders, community-based approaches to food, and many more!

Limited in-person tickets are available to attend the event at the newly built Toronto Region Board of Trade venue in downtown Toronto. Or join via a free livestream of the event’s plenary sessions. Tickets can be found on the registration page HERE.

For more details about the event, including the schedule, speakers, and sessions, click HERE.

Photo Courtesy of Yulian Alexeyev, Unsplash