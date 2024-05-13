Feeding the Future: Newman’s Own Foundation Calls for Projects to Improve Food Justice for Children

The Newman’s Own Foundation is now accepting applications for its Food Justice for Kids Prize. The Foundation will award up to US$1 million in funding to nonprofits, public schools, and tribal communities working to improve food justice for children in the United States.

Organizations can submit projects which are at or beyond the pilot stage, serve youth under the age of 18, and fall into one of two focus areas: Indigenous food justice and nutrition education and school food.

“The Prize’s two program areas reflect the two of our three priority program areas…to further our mission to nourish and transform the lives of children facing adversity,” Alex Amouyel, President and CEO of the Newman’s Own Foundation tells Food Tank. “We are identifying programs that are poised to transform the food justice landscape, creating lasting change, and raising a generation of children who will carry on this work.”

Projects submitted to the Indigenous Food Justice category should address food justice for Indigenous children by supporting access to traditional, nutritious, and affordable foods and work to shift control of food resources to Indigenous communities to benefit children.

Applications to the Nutrition Education and School Food category should create healthier food ecosystems for young eaters by supporting food and nutrition education, shifting school policies and practices to increase access to healthy school meals. These projects should also further engage children in the process of growing and cooking healthy, culturally relevant foods.

Up to five applicants in each category will receive grants up to US$50,000 in 2024. Each winner will also have the opportunity to be awarded an additional grant of up to US$50,00 in 2025, and they may be eligible for additional funding in 2026 and beyond. Additionally, applicants who reach the finalist stage may be considered for a US$10,000 grant through the Foundation’s Community Choice Award.

Amouyel explains that the 10 grantees will also be part of a learning cohort and will join existing grantee partners of the Foundation. “Through this, they can learn best practices from peers, share challenges and solutions and work with policy makers on broader state and/or federal change.”

The Newman’s Own Foundation launched the Food Justice for Kids Prize to address food insecurity and associated adverse health outcomes including delayed development, chronic disease, and mental health challenges. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s latest data, almost 13 million children live in food insecure households.

“We envision the United States as a country where all children have access to nutritious, culturally relevant foods; learn about healthy foods and sustainable food systems; and have opportunities to grow, gather, and cook food and be nourished physically, emotionally, and spiritually,” Amouyel tells Food Tank.

The application period is now open and closes on June 11, 2024. Winners will be announced in September, 2024. Learn more about the grant and apply by clicking HERE.

Photo courtesy of the U.S. Department of Agriculture