Cream Co. Meats Is Reshaping the Meat Industry One Farm at a Time

By partnering with regional meat producers across the United States, Cream Co. Meats is working to create opportunities for small farms and ranches to support a more localized food system.

“We’re living in a time when the health of our planet is in peril, and regenerative agriculture offers a beacon of hope,” Pollard tells Food Tank. “By regenerating soil health, sequestering carbon, and restoring biodiversity, sustainable ranching practices have the power to reverse the damage caused by decades of industrial agriculture.”

Founded in 2016 by Cliff Pollard in the Bay Area of California, Cream Co. Meats requires all their partner farms to be operating with never-ever practices or better. This means crops and animals are raised without pesticides or hormones, have access to open areas and are entirely or partially grass-fed. Many of Cream Co. Meat’s partner farms also go beyond the baseline to employ land stewardship practices, minimize resources, and implement regenerative practices.

An assessment by the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) finds that if farmers and ranchers continue to produce the same amount of livestock, but employ tactics used by the lowest 10 percent of greenhouse gas emitters, overall emissions from the industry could decrease by 30 percent.

Pollard explains there are many barriers standing in the way of a more sustainable meat industry, which make it especially difficult for independent producers to be successful. These include economic pressures, consumer preferences and lobbying by large agricultural corporations. Cream Co. Meats works to connect small and medium-sized independent producers to distribution avenues and larger markets.

“We’re actively working to platform and resource farms that prioritize environmental stewardship, providing them with opportunities to reach consumers directly,” Pollard tells Food Tank. “By partnering with like-minded organizations, we’re paving the way for new opportunities that allow people to enjoy meat responsibly and reshape the landscape of the meat industry.”

To ensure the farms that Cream Co. works with meet the company’s standards, Pollard says they conduct on-site visits, interviews, and documentation of farming practices.

Cream Co. works with about 15 different producers, most of which are in or near California. The location of the farms is important: They aim to cultivate a regional meat market which is beneficial both to producers and to the sustainability of the meat industry.

“By sourcing meat locally, we reduce food miles, support local economies, and strengthen community ties,” Pollard tells Food Tank. “This approach promotes resilience, reduces reliance on centralized production methods, and empowers smaller-scale farmers. Ultimately, it contributes to a more sustainable and equitable food system.”

According to research published in the National Library of Medicine, decentralized food systems are environmentally beneficial and can be more resilient than centralized food systems. Because of the way they are structured, these systems have less transportation emissions and are less likely to be disrupted by major events like the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cream Co. also employs whole animal utilization, which means they find uses for all edible parts of the animal. According to a study published in the Journal Sustainability, as much as 23 percent of meat produced is wasted across all stages of the production and distribution processes, so whole animal utilization is an important strategy to minimize food waste.

Pollard said Cream Co. uses meat trimmings to make a wide variety of products, including ground beef, burger patties, and hot dogs.

“We love educating folks on how to use every cut effectively, making sure nothing goes to waste and everyone wins…” Pollard said. “Getting really good at selling trim is a big part of whole animal utilization.”

Photo courtesy of Max Ostwalt, Unsplash