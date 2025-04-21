Nourishing Communities, Advancing Health: Two Days of Dynamic Conversations

On April 30 and May 1 from 12:00PM-1:00PM ET, Food Tank and the Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation are co-hosting the two-day webinar series “Food is Medicine and Eating for Health.”

The event will bring together renowned Food is Medicine thought leaders, medical professionals, chefs, and more for dynamic moderated conversations that will look at solutions that cultivate nourished, resilient communities.

These interventions include hands-on programs that engage and empower students because “when we look at healthy habits, we know that they’re formed at a young age,” says Lyndsey Waugh, Executive Director of the Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation. Experts will also explore policies and initiatives that expand access to foods that are healthy and culturally relevant.

Speakers include (in alphabetical order): Erika Allen, Urban Growers Collective; Dr. Kofi Essel, Director of Food as Medicine, Elevance Health; Katie Garfield, Center for Health Law and Policy Innovation of Harvard Law School; Devon Klatell, The Rockefeller Foundation; Kathleen Merrigan, Executive Director, Arizona State University Swette Center for Sustainable Food Systems; Radha Muthiah, Capital Area Food Bank; Danielle Nierenberg, Food Tank; A-dae Romero-Briones, First Nations Development Institute Tambra Raye Stevenson, WANDA; Alice Waters, American chef, restaurateur, food writer, and author; and Lyndsey Waugh, Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation.

Both days are free to attend, but registration is required. Learn more and register now for one or both days of the webinar by clicking HERE.

Photo courtesy of USDA