Op-Ed | Exploring a Just Transition for Livestock Agriculture and Cellular Agriculture

As global food systems adapt to evolving economic and technological realities, livestock agriculture is at a turning point. Changing consumer preferences, regulatory shifts, and new food production technologies are reshaping the sector. To ensure stability and long-term resilience, it is important to develop pathways for adaptation that support farmers, ranchers, and rural communities.

To address this need, Aleph Farms and Federation University Australia have partnered on a research initiative to explore a just transition in livestock agriculture—one that ensures producers can navigate change while maintaining economic security and social inclusion.

The question we need to ask is what a just transition for the livestock industry looks like. While industries are undergoing changes due to climate action and regulation, they need new strategies that allow people to adapt without being left behind. But a just transition isn’t solely about industries—it’s about guiding entire economies toward more sustainable and equitable models. The concept originated in the energy sector, where policies were developed to support workers as industries shifted from fossil fuels to renewable energy. These policies have prioritized economic stability, job creation, and skills development, ensuring that communities historically reliant on traditional sectors are active participants in shaping the future.

While energy transition frameworks are well-established, livestock agriculture lacks a structured approach for managing change. Unlike energy production, which is centralized, livestock farming is deeply embedded in local economies, food cultures, and regional supply chains, employing over 1.3 billion people worldwide.

A just transition for livestock agriculture is not about replacing one system with another. Instead, it is about ensuring that while we transition to more resilient agrifood systems, producers have access to new opportunities while preserving the knowledge, traditions, and livelihoods that define their role in the food system. Diversification, rather than replacement, is key—integrating cellular agriculture, precision fermentation, and regenerative livestock practices in ways that offer producers new tools and markets without disrupting their livelihood.

Led by PhD candidate Priyambada Joshi, and Dr. Lee Recht, former VP of Sustainability and Policy at Aleph Farms, this research examines key factors shaping beef production across the United States, France, and soon, Brazil. Through interviews and surveys with over 150 beef producers, the study explores how livestock agriculture and food innovation can complement each other to strengthen the broader food system.

Findings highlight the importance of region-specific approaches in shaping transition strategies:

In the U.S., producers emphasize the need for financial security, land access, and labor stability to ensure long-term resilience. Many are adopting new technologies and diversification strategies to enhance stability in an evolving market.

In France, grass-fed beef producers are adapting to market fluctuations, generational shifts, and structural changes in production systems. Collaborative models, such as shared infrastructure and cooperative investments, are helping support the sector.

And in Brazil, the next phase of the study will offer insights into livestock production dynamics in another major beef-producing country, providing a broader understanding of transition pathways worldwide.

The study shows that livestock farmers face a range of challenges, including production risks (land shortages and climate hazards), financial risks (rising costs of land, labor, and feed), human risks (labor shortages and generational transitions), policy risks (regulatory changes and environmental mandates), and market risks (price volatility in both sales and input procurement).

To manage these uncertainties, many are adopting precision agriculture, sustainable grazing methods, diversified revenue streams, cooperative farming models, and innovative financial tools to enhance resilience.

Over a quarter (27 percent) of surveyed livestock farmers believe that cultivated beef and conventional beef can successfully coexist in the market, while a substantial 42 percent remain open to the conversation. Likewise, around 15 percent see potential for collaboration between beef producers and the cultivated beef industry, with nearly 49 percent still exploring their stance. This high level of uncertainty highlights an opportunity to engage in meaningful discussions on innovation and how cultivated beef can complement sustainable methods of conventional beef production.

Unlike industries where success is measured by replacing outdated systems, food production requires a balance between existing and emerging practices. The transition in livestock agriculture must be inclusive of farmers and ranchers, ensuring they have access to financial resources, technical knowledge, and new market opportunities.

The research highlights how diverse food production methods can work together. Regenerative livestock farming, cellular agriculture, and precision fermentation each play a role in strengthening the food supply, and their integration can create a more flexible, resilient system that benefits all stakeholders.

By fostering knowledge-sharing and collaboration, a just transition will enable livestock producers, food innovators, and policymakers to identify solutions that create value and provide a holistic approach with long-term security for those working in the sector.

A just transition in livestock agriculture requires a diverse range of financial models, policy support, and expanded research to ensure that producers have the tools they need to succeed. To facilitate this transition, policymakers and research institutions should focus on: expanding funding for joint research that integrates traditional livestock practices and food innovations; improving rural infrastructure and access to financing to enable diversified production; and developing policy frameworks that support producers through economic and structural changes.

As the food sector evolves, collaboration within the animal agriculture industry will be key. A just transition ensures every stakeholder is an active participant in shaping the future of food, rather than being sidelined by change.

The research provides a foundation for this shift, demonstrating that innovation and tradition can work together to create a food system that values economic stability, social inclusion, and environmental resilience.

By integrating diverse approaches, we can ensure that livestock farmers and ranchers remain central to the food system, creating new opportunities while preserving their essential role in feeding communities worldwide.

Articles like the one you just read are made possible through the generosity of Food Tank members. Can we please count on you to be part of our growing movement? Become a member today by clicking here.

Photo courtesy of Imam Febi Satria, Unsplash