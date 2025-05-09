Food Tank’s Weekly News Roundup: USDA Departures, Traditional African Food Systems, and El Niño

Each week, Food Tank is rounding up a few news stories that inspire excitement, infuriation, or curiosity.

Proposed SNAP Cuts Draw Backlash

The Food Research and Action Center (FRAC) and other anti-hunger groups are pushing back against House Republicans’ proposal to overhaul the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which helps to feed more than 41 million Americans. The plan is part of what Trump calls his “big, beautiful bill,” which aims to extend tax cuts, and offset the resulting revenue loss through spending reductions. Proposed changes would cut US$230 billion from the Agriculture Committee’s programs, with the bulk targeting SNAP. Revisions include stricter work requirements, limited benefit increases, and, for the first time, state funding obligations.

FRAC and other advocates rallied at the Capitol this week, warning the changes could devastate rural communities and hinder a program that helped 3.4 million people toward financial independence last year. “Rather than limiting access, fueling stigma, and making the program more difficult and costly to administer, lawmakers should be focused on expanding resources, promoting healthier food access,” says Crystal FitzSimons, FRAC’s Interim President.

A markup of the proposal was originally slated for this week, but Politico reports it has been pushed back to May 13 or 14.

USDA Staff Departures and Funding Cuts

More than 15,000 U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) employees have opted to resign in exchange for several months’ pay and benefits as part of a broader Trump administration effort to downsize federal agencies. Employees are leaving USDA agencies that oversee food inspections, bird flu response, agricultural research, and conservation programs, and other critical areas. Many staffers cited a climate of “surveillance and fear,” according to Politico. Resignations could continue to rise in the coming weeks, as employees over 40 years old were given additional time time to decide whether to leave.

Meanwhile, Trump’s latest 2026 budget proposal calls for a US$5 billion cut to USDA programs, an 18.3 percent reduction from 2025. Proposal recommendations include eliminating the Food for Peace and McGovern-Dole International Food for Education programs.

FAO’s Anticipatory Action for El Niño

A new report from the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) highlights the power of anticipatory action to reduce the impacts of El Niño on food security.

El Niño, a recurring climate phenomenon, disrupts global rainfall and temperature patterns, leading to droughts, floods, and storms. FAO reports that farmers, pastoralists, fishers, and other small-scale producers bear the most direct and immediate impact of El Niño-induced climate shocks.

Ahead of the 2023–2024 El Niño cycle, FAO implemented early interventions in 24 countries, reaching 1.7 million people with tools like drought-resistant seeds, water conservation systems, and livestock support. These actions led to higher crop yields, improved livestock productivity, and reduced reliance on harmful coping strategies. FAO calls anticipatory action a “strategic investment” that saves lives and livelihoods while lowering future humanitarian costs.

Study Reaffirms Africa’s Traditional Food Systems

A new study published in Frontiers in Nutrition highlights the role of traditional African food systems in promoting health, sustainability, and food insecurity.

Traditional African diets are rich in whole grains, legumes, vegetables, and fermented foods, offering high nutritional value and health benefits. However, according to the researchers, “numerous foods that once shaped diets and cultural identity across Africa have been gradually displaced” by imported and processed foods, undermining local food sovereignty and public health.

Emphasizing that promoting indigenous African foods and preserving traditional dietary practices can enhance global food security and nutrition, the researchers call for greater public investment in traditional African food systems and policy support to reverse harmful dietary transitions.

Is Dairy Milk Making a Comeback?

Dairy milk is seeing a modest resurgence in the U.S.

According to data from Circana, a market research firm, consumption of whole milk rose by 3.2 percent in 2024, reversing trends that have been in place for decades. Meanwhile, plant-based milk sales declined for a third consecutive year.

Dairy milk is regaining popularity as Americans are increasingly focused on hydration, protein, and healthy fats, all of which dairy provides naturally. Meanwhile, many plant-based milks generally come with long ingredient lists that include emulsifiers, stabilizers, and added sugars, placing them in the category of ultra-processed foods—a growing concern among U.S. consumers.

Cost may also be a factor: plant-based options tend to be more expensive, due to higher production, processing, packaging, and marketing costs. But chains like Starbucks and Dunkin’ have recently removed surcharges for non-dairy alternatives. And a couple years ago, the chain Blue Bottle announced their decision to make oat milk the default.

The dairy industry’s environmental impact remains a concern, according to WWF. Dairy cows contribute significantly to greenhouse gas emissions, and increasing dairy demand puts growing pressure on freshwater and soil. And unsustainable dairy farming, manure handling, or feed production can degrade local resources and threaten ecologically important areas, such as prairies, wetlands, and forests.

Photo courtesy of Michael Lock, Unsplash