NYC-Climate-Week_Web-Banner_2025 (1)

Growing Forward: Insights for Building Better Food and Agriculture Systems

Creating a City for Health

Kim Norton

Kim Norton is the Mayor of Rochester, Minnesota. Mayor Norton currently serves on the Olmsted County Food Coalition, is part of the Mayors Against Childhood Hunger and the White House Challenge on Health, Hunger and Nutrition. Additionally, she has a long history of involvement in community and child health including appointments to the Olmsted County Public Health Advisory Committee; the Childhood Obesity Task Force & Steering, the Olmsted County Public Health Community Advisory Committee/SHIP; the Statewide Health Improvement (SHIP) Olmsted County-Executive Leadership Team Member.

Previous Article
John Deere Cuts Thousands of U.S. Jobs While Expanding Operations in Mexico
No Newer Articles
WebSidebar_Climate-Week-NYC_2025 (1)
WebSidebar_Climate-Week-NYC_2025 (1)
Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg
Join Food Tank
Food Tank Membership

You have Successfully Subscribed!