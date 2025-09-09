Act Now: Join Young People in the Fight to End Food Waste

Join Food Tank

Regina Harmon

Regina Harmon, Executive Director of Food Recovery Network, plays a significant role in raising awareness about the impact of food waste on the environment and the opportunity to address hunger through recovering surplus food. She is a current board member of Food Tank and Earth Island Institute and sits on ReFED’s Advisory Council. Regina emphasizes the need to address racial disparities in the food system, disproportionately affecting health and economic outcomes, highlighting the importance of working together to enact change. She’s been recognized as one of the most influential leaders in the food industry by SELF magazine and Food Tank.

