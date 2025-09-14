Honoring Fred Kirschenmann

Frederick Ludwig Kirschenmann, an internationally recognized leader in sustainable agriculture, has passed away at the age of 90. Kirschenmann was a champion of healthy soils, innovative farming systems, ecological resilience, and he left an indelible mark on agriculture and food systems.

Born on February 4, 1935, during the Great Depression and the worst drought in United States history, Kirschenmann grew up on his family’s farm in Medina, North Dakota.

Kirschenmann earned degrees from Yankton College in South Dakota, Hartford Theological Seminary in Connecticut, and a Ph.D. in philosophy from the University of Chicago. He began his academic career as the first Chair of the Department of Religion at Yankton College and later served as Dean of the College at Curry College in Boston.

In 1976, inspired by a student who introduced him to organic farming, Kirschenmann converted his family’s 2,600-acre farm to a certified organic operation. Through diverse crop rotations and a focus on soil health, the farm became a model of resilience and sustainability, featured in publications including National Geographic and Audubon, and the award-winning documentary My Father’s Garden.

Kirschenmann later served as the Director of the Leopold Center for Sustainable Agriculture at Iowa State University (ISU), a role in which he emphasized soil health as the cornerstone of sustainable farming and fostered research and collaboration on resilient food systems. Following his directorship, he became Distinguished Fellow at the Leopold Center, continuing to advocate for innovative solutions to agricultural challenges. He also held roles as a Professor in ISU’s Department of Religion and Philosophy and as President of the Stone Barns Center for Food and Agriculture in New York.

A prolific writer and thinker, Kirschenmann authored numerous essays, articles, and publications, including Cultivating an Ecological Conscience: Essays from a Farmer Philosopher, a collection tracing the evolution of his philosophy and chronicling decades of insights into the intersections of farming, ethics, and ecology. According to Michael Pollan, “these essays make clear to all what some of us have long known: that Fred is one of the wisest, sanest, most practical, and most trusted voices in the movement to reform the American food system.”

His speeches and lectures offered inspiration and practical solutions, often emphasizing that soil is not just dirt, it is a living substance. “The most important inheritance we can leave for our children,” Kirschenmann argued, “is biologically healthy soil.” Tom Philpott describes that “you leave Fred’s talks awed at the vastness of the task ahead of us—yet hopeful in the knowledge that change is afoot.”

Kirschenmann’s leadership extended to national and international advisory roles, including appointments to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Organic Standards Board and Johns Hopkins Center for a Livable Future’s National Commission on Industrial Farm Animal Production. His work also earned numerous accolades: Kirschenmann received the One World Award for Lifetime Achievement and the Sustainable Agriculture Achievement Award from Practical Farmers of Iowa and he was among the first ten recipients of the James Beard Foundation (JBF) Leadership Award. When presenting Kirschenmann with the JBF Leadership Award, Dan Barber described Kirschenmann as a great man with incomparable intellect and humility, who has done “more to affect farming and good flavor than just about anybody else.”

Throughout his life, Kirschenmann championed a vision of agriculture rooted in harmony with natural systems. He believed in the power of soil as a vibrant, living community essential for producing food, sustaining ecosystems, and securing the future of farming.

“Fred was a mentor and friend to so many of us who work in food and agriculture. I am honored to have known him,” says Food Tank President Danielle Nierenberg.

An intellectual mentor for the broader sustainable food movement, as described by Grist, Kirschenmann highlighted the importance of doing “everything we can to enable this new generation of young people to actually become farmers.”

He advocated for “revolutionizing the way we do agriculture” and emphasized the need to transition to a future defined by what he called the “three R’s“—a framework of regeneration, resilience, and relationships.

Kirschenmann is survived by his wife, Carolyn Raffensperger, his children, Ann Marie and Damon Frederick, and his grandchildren—who, Kirschenmann told Food Tank, inspired him daily to fight to better our food system.

Articles like the one you just read are made possible through the generosity of Food Tank members. Can we please count on you to be part of our growing movement? Become a member today by clicking here.