Food Tank’s Weekly News Roundup: Kenya Protects Seed Sharing, Australia Expands Right to Repair, and SF Takes on Ultra-Processed Foods

Kenyan Court Overturns Seed-Sharing Ban in Landmark Win for Farmers

Kenya’s High Court has struck down sections of the Seed and Plant Varieties Act, ruling that its penalties for saving and sharing indigenous seeds are unconstitutional. Activists are calling the decision a historic victory for food sovereignty and climate justice.

According to the Kenya Plant Inspectorate Service, the legislation was introduced to curb growing sales of counterfeit seeds and to guarantee seed quality and maximize yields. But Wambugu Wanjohi of the Law Society of Kenya argues that the laws “favored big commercial and corporate interests over the rights of farmers.”

The 2012 law had put farmers at risk of up to two years in prison and fines of 1 million Kenya shillings (US$7,700) for saving and sharing or selling uncertified seeds. It also granted licensed companies exclusive seed trading rights, empowered inspectors to raid seed banks and seize seeds, and made it illegal for farmers to process or sell seeds unless registered as seed merchants.

Justice Rhoda Rutto ruled that these provisions violated farmers’ constitutional rights, noting that the law gave “extensive proprietary rights to plant breeders” while offering none to farmers.

The case was filed in 2022 by 15 smallholder farmers. Petitioner Samuel Wathome celebrated the ruling: “My grandmother saved seeds, and today the court has said I can do the same for my grandchildren without fear of police or prison.” Greenpeace Africa calls the ruling “a victory for our culture, our resilience, and our future,” emphasizing that indigenous seeds are vital for biodiversity and climate adaptation.

Australia to Expand Right to Repair Laws, Giving Farmers More Control Over Machinery

Australia’s Federal Government has committed to expanding its forthcoming Right to Repair reforms to include agricultural machinery, giving producers and farmers more flexible and affordable repair options.

Under current law, most farm equipment must be repaired by authorized dealers, leaving producers facing long delays and high costs when machinery breaks down during critical periods. The reforms will allow farmers to choose independent repairers and give local technicians access to essential diagnostic information.

The change is overdue, according to National Farmers’ Federation President Hamish McIntyre, noting that waiting for authorized dealer repairs in the middle of harvest is both inconvenient and costly. The reforms, he says, will mean “less downtime, lower costs, and more control over their own businesses.”

Modeling from the Productivity Commission shows the shift could boost GDP by AU$97 million, with greater competition in the repair sector raising GDP by an additional AU$311 million.

Farm groups have welcomed the announcement. GrainGrowers called the commitment “landmark,” Victorian Farmers’ Federation President Brett Hosking described it as “game-changing,” and NSW Farmers President Xavier Martin said the reforms will allow farmers to support qualified local repairers—reducing wait times and keeping money in regional communities.

Nigeria Launches National Initiative to Advance Sustainable Farming

Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (FMAFS), in partnership with ActionAid Nigeria, has launched a nationwide initiative to accelerate the country’s transition to agroecology—aiming to strengthen food security, improve farmer livelihoods, and expand green job opportunities for youth.

The initiative centers on the adoption of a National Agroecology Strategy, developed through a multi-stakeholder process and designed to shift Nigeria toward a more regenerative, climate-resilient agricultural model. Once adopted, it will guide planning, research, extension services, and resource allocation across all states.

The announcement was made at the National Summit on Agroecology, Climate Justice and Public-Private Partnerships in Lagos, where officials also reviewed findings from a multi-year analysis of public financing for agroecology. The budget review will guide agricultural spending decisions for the 2026 and 2027 budget cycles, helping policymakers identify funding gaps and strengthen investment in climate-friendly farming.

ActionAid Nigeria’s Country Director, Andrew Mamedu, underscored agroecology’s proven benefits: “The evidence is clear: agroecology works. It empowers smallholder women farmers to produce more sustainably, preserve indigenous seeds, and improve household nutrition.”

San Francisco Sues Major Food Companies Over Ultra-Processed Products

San Francisco has filed a first-of-its-kind lawsuit against 10 of the nation’s largest food manufacturers, alleging that ultra-processed products have fueled a growing public health crisis. The suit targets Kraft Heinz, Mondelez International, Post Holdings, Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, General Mills, Nestlé, Kellogg, Mars Incorporated, and ConAgra Brands.

City Attorney David Chiu argues that these companies knowingly engineered and marketed foods linked to rising rates of type 2 diabetes, fatty liver disease, cardiovascular disease, colorectal cancer, and depression—while presenting them as convenient everyday products. “These companies engineered a public health crisis… and now they need to take responsibility for the harm they have caused,” Chiu says.

According to research published in Nature Communications, over 70 percent of the U.S. food supply is ultra-processed. Chiu’s office alleges that manufacturers designed these products to be addictive, inundating consumers despite surveys indicating that Americans want to avoid them.

The complaint seeks to halt deceptive marketing, restrict advertising to children, require consumer education on health risks, and impose financial penalties to offset healthcare costs borne by local governments.

“San Francisco families deserve to know what’s in their food,” says Mayor Daniel Lurie, calling the case a major step toward public health protection.

Microbes With an Appetite for Methane Offer New Climate Tool

Researchers are testing methane-eating microbes as a potential tool to slash emissions from food and agriculture, energy, and waste systems, the Washington Post reports. Methane is a powerful greenhouse gas—about 80 times more potent than carbon dioxide over 20 years—and is released from livestock operations, rice paddies, landfills, and other sources.

At a California dairy farm, Bay Area startup Windfall Bio ran a month-long trial in which pink microscopic organisms absorbed more than 85 percent of methane rising off a manure lagoon. The company estimates that, if deployed across U.S. energy, waste, and agriculture sectors, its technology could remove up to 1.6 gigatons of CO₂ equivalent annually—roughly the emissions from more than 370 million gas-powered cars.

A University of Washington team working with similar microbes projects potential cuts equivalent to emissions from about 98 million gas-powered cars each year, according to the Washington Post.

Both groups see economic value in the resulting biomass: UW researchers aim to turn it into protein-rich fish feed, while Windfall is producing microbe-based fertilizer that farmers can use or sell. “If you are asking people to pay more for a climate solution, it doesn’t happen,” says Windfall CEO Josh Silverman. “We need these things to be able to pay back for the operator itself.”

