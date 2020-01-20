Innovations in Nutrition Education

Indigikitchen Is Bringing Native Food Sovereignty Online

Indigikitchen is providing a platform to help disseminate Indigenous food recipes and help eaters recognize their impact on the planet. 
Katherine Walla

Katherine Walla is Food Tank’s Newsdesk Coordinator and Intern Supervisor. She graduated from Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service studying food justice and global hunger. Katherine has worked with nonprofit institutions and student organizations related to international affairs and social justice, and is also a neighborhood bartender!

