Podcast

The Wisdom of Indigenous Foodways

Kathleen Merrigan, Executive Director of the Swette Center for Sustainable Food Systems, talks about learning from indigenous wisdom in the food system.
Katherine Walla

Katherine Walla is Food Tank’s Newsdesk Coordinator and Intern Supervisor. She graduated from Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service studying food justice and global hunger. Katherine has worked with nonprofit institutions and student organizations related to international affairs and social justice, and is also a neighborhood bartender!

