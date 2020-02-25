Podcast

“Hungry” Explores Rene Redzepi’s Intoxicating Delight for Innovative Flavors

Katherine Walla

Katherine Walla is Food Tank’s Newsdesk Coordinator and Intern Supervisor. She graduated from Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service studying food justice and global hunger. Katherine has worked with nonprofit institutions and student organizations related to international affairs and social justice, and is also a neighborhood bartender!

Previous Article
Global Soy Trade Drives Amazon Deforestation Amid Human Rights Concerns
No Newer Articles
Food Tank Summits - Coming to a city near you in 2020

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers:

ft_membership