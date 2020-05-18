COVID-19 News From Food Tank

Agriculture

Impact of Climate Change on Pests and Diseases of Cassava Crop

Climate Change Threatens Cassava
Dr. Mona Chaya, Dr. Tao Xiang, Dr. Baogen Gu, and Ashley Green

Dr. Mona S. Chaya is currently Deputy Strategic Programme leader of the Strategic Program “Make Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry more productive and sustainable” at FAO.

Dr Tao Xiang is associate professor at Northeastern University, China.

Dr. Baogen Gu is a specialist in pest and pesticide management.

Ashley Green is currently a PhD Student at ETH Zurich and Agroscope, developing methods to understand nutritional and environmental aspects of agri-food production systems.

Previous Article
LaDonna Sanders-Redmond on the Importance of Co-ops
No Newer Articles
ft_membership
COVID-19 News From Food Tank
Food Tank Summits - Coming to a city near you in 2020

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers: