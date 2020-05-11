Today on “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg,” Dani interviews author Frances Moore Lappe, co-founder of Small Planet Institute, a nonprofit organization that aims to use communication tools to spread living democracy. They discuss how the food system has changed in the 50 years since Diet for a Small Planet was released and what it takes to build a living democracy.

