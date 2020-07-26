Food Tank Memberships

Food Security

26 Organizations Working to Conserve Seed Biodiversity

Food Tank celebrates 26 organizations working to improve the world’s food security through seed banks, exchange networks, and educational programs.
Danielle Nierenberg

Danielle Nierenberg is President of Food Tank and an expert on sustainable agriculture and food issues. She has written extensively on gender and population, the spread of factory farming in the developing world and innovations in sustainable agriculture.

