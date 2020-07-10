Food Tank Memberships

Sustainable Agriculture

A Call for Community-Based Seed Diversity During the COVID-19 Pandemic

With every passing day without further action, community seed diversity and access—and therefore food security—is being placed at increasing risk.
Gary Paul Nabhan and Jared Kaufman

Gary Paul Nabhan is an internationally celebrated nature writer, food and farming activist, and proponent of conserving the links between biodiversity and cultural diversity. He is an agricultural ecologist and serves as the Kellogg Endowed Chair in Southwestern Borderlands Food and Water Security, in the Southwest Center at the University of Arizona. Nabhan is also the co-founder of Native Seeds/SEARCH, an organization dedicated to conserving seed diversity. He is also personally engaged as an orchard-keeper, wild foods forager and pollinator habitat restorationist working from his small farm in Patagonia, Arizona, near the Mexican border.

Jared Kaufman is Food Tank’s research and writing fellow and a Boston-based journalist and foodways researcher. You can get his daily food newsletter, Nosh Box, here.

Previous Article
With US$3+ Million in Grants, ReFED’s COVID-19 Fund is Saving Food Waste and Feeding People
Next Article
New on the Podcast: Alex Morgan on the Rainforest Alliance’s Innovative 2020 Certification Program.
ft_membership
COVID-19 News From Food Tank

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers: