Food Tank Memberships

Public Health

Corporate Accountability Report Details Big Business Influence On Nutrition Policy

A report from Corporate Accountability uncovers conflicts of interest and misrepresented science that influence nutrition standards around the world
Katie Howell

Katie is a Food Tank intern and a candidate for a Masters in Public Policy at the George Washington University. She is focusing her degree on social policy to further pursue an interest in the role of government and policy to address food insecurity. Additionally, she has joined the Executive Board as President of The Store, the university’s food pantry. Katie has previously worked with farmers markets to address food access issues in D.C and explored inequalities in the food system in her undergraduate research.

Previous Article
A Love for Farming that Spans Generations -- And Continents
Next Article
Little Free Pantries Providing COVID-19 Food Relief In Seattle
ft_membership
COVID-19 News From Food Tank

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers: