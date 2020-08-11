Food Tank Memberships

Food Heroes

18 Youth Inspiring Change Across the Food System

To celebrate International Youth Day, Food Tank has compiled a list of youth who are changing the food system.
Danielle Nierenberg

Danielle Nierenberg is President of Food Tank and an expert on sustainable agriculture and food issues. She has written extensively on gender and population, the spread of factory farming in the developing world and innovations in sustainable agriculture.

Previous Article
Entrepreneurs and Investors Discuss Uplifting Black Food Businesses
Next Article
Black-owned Alternative Community Market Wins Build Your Legacy Contest
ft_membership
COVID-19 News From Food Tank

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers: