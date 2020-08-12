Food Tank Memberships

Black-owned Alternative Community Market Wins Build Your Legacy Contest

Mary Blackford, founder of Market 7, a community marketplace addressing food and retail insecurity in Washington, D.C., wins Build Your Legacy grand prize
Katie Howell

Katie is a Food Tank intern and a candidate for a Masters in Public Policy at the George Washington University. She is focusing her degree on social policy to further pursue an interest in the role of government and policy to address food insecurity. Additionally, she has joined the Executive Board as President of The Store, the university’s food pantry. Katie has previously worked with farmers markets to address food access issues in D.C and explored inequalities in the food system in her undergraduate research.

