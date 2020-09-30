Food Tank Memberships

Sustainable Agriculture

Study Says Wild Crops Can Bolster Food Access in Arid Climates

New study explores how wild desert crops can endure extreme weather changes and bolster food access in arid climates.
Amy Martin

Amy Martin is an intern at FoodTank and a freelance writer and digital content strategist. She previously worked as an Associate at Keybridge Communications, a policy-focused public relations firm in Washington, DC, where she wrote, edited, and led multiple earned media campaigns. Prior to Keybridge, Amy received her BA in English and American Literatures at Middlebury College.

Previous Article
Hawaii Nonprofit Distributes Valuable Food Aid Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
No Newer Articles
ft_membership
Food Tank Summits - World Food Day 2020
COVID-19 News From Food Tank

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers: