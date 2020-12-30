Resetting the Food System from Farm to Fork-3

School Food

Pandemic, Fresh Food Act Influencing Farm-to-School Efforts in West Virginia

Madeleine Sheinfeld

Madeleine is Food Tank’s current Research and Writing Fellow. She holds a BA in anthropology from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in food studies from Chatham University, where she focused on the culture and history of food and farming, food and agriculture policy, and social sustainability. Madeleine has worked closely with farmers as a farmhand, sales manager, and researcher, and is passionate about highlighting the stories and viewpoints of the people producing our food.

Previous Article
17 Organizations Diverting Food Waste to Provide Meals for People in Need
No Newer Articles
Resetting the Food System from Farm to Fork-2
ft_membership
COVID-19 News From Food Tank

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers: