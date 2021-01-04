Resetting the Food System from Farm to Fork-3

Education

Green Bronx Machine Debuts New Documentary on Food Access

Green Bronx Machine’s impactful work with focussed curriculum and food access programs comes to life in this new documentary.
Madison Morse

Madison is a Research and Communications intern at Food Tank and recent graduate of the University of Florida. She holds an MA in Economics and a BA in both Economics and International Studies, where she focussed on International Development. She has worked with both the International Rescue Committee and the American Red Cross, focussing on community development. Her passion is in agricultural economics and its application in creating food security programs for the global community.

Previous Article
S2G creates new US$100 Million S2G Oceans Fund
No Newer Articles
Resetting the Food System from Farm to Fork-2
ft_membership
COVID-19 News From Food Tank

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers: