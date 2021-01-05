Resetting the Food System from Farm to Fork-3

Education

The Netherlands Launches Public Awareness Campaign to Reduce Food Waste

To reduce consumer food waste, the Netherlands launches a public awareness campaign to inform consumers on their food labels.
Stephanie Min

Stephanie is a recent graduate from New York University with a double major in Global Liberal Studies and Spanish. During college, she had the opportunity to work in the public and non-profit sectors and study in Spain for a year. Her interest lies in providing culturally competent nutrition counseling to marginalized communities and increasing accessibility to food access. In her free time, she likes to hike in her home state of Georgia, go for a long run, or relax with an iced oat milk latte.

Previous Article
Green Bronx Machine Debuts New Documentary on Food Access
No Newer Articles
Resetting the Food System from Farm to Fork-2
ft_membership
COVID-19 News From Food Tank

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers: