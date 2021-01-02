Resetting the Food System from Farm to Fork-3

Economics and Policy

New Research Finds Method to Create Safe Camel Milk Products

While nutritious, camel milk in Eastern Africa is often contaminated with bacteria. In their recent research project, the Technical University of Denmark finds a way to make a safer camel milk product.
Stephanie Min

Stephanie is a recent graduate from New York University with a double major in Global Liberal Studies and Spanish. During college, she had the opportunity to work in the public and non-profit sectors and study in Spain for a year. Her interest lies in providing culturally competent nutrition counseling to marginalized communities and increasing accessibility to food access. In her free time, she likes to hike in her home state of Georgia, go for a long run, or relax with an iced oat milk latte.

Previous Article
Farmers Fight For Right To Repair Their Own Equipment
No Newer Articles
Resetting the Food System from Farm to Fork-2
ft_membership
COVID-19 News From Food Tank

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers: