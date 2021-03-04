Stop Food Waste 2021 Virtual Event 3

Food Waste

ReFED Launches New roadmap, Digital Tools to Combat Food Waste

ReFED food waste Insights Engine
Elizabeth Eaton

Elizabeth Eaton is a research and communications intern at Food Tank. She has a BA in Journalism from the University of Arizona and has written about sustainable agriculture, immigration and astronomy. Most recently, she was a reporter for the biotechnology trade publication BioCentury.

Previous Article
The Common Market Partners with World Central Kitchen to Feed Texans
No Newer Articles
stop-food-waste-event
ft_membership
REFRESH-Food-and-Tech-Policy-Platform
UN Event Series

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers: