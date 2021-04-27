Stop Food Waste 2021 Virtual Event 3

Agriculture

A Call to Action: Multigenerational Collaboration for Food Systems Change

Sara Farley and Christine Gould

Sara Farley leads the global portfolio and is the Managing Director of the Food Initiative at The Rockefeller Foundation.

Christine Gould is the Founder & CEO of Thought For Food.

Previous Article
Nine Ways to Eat for Healthier Planet
Next Article
Redirecting Private Sector Finance for a Sustainable Food System
stop-food-waste-event
ft_membership
REFRESH-Food-and-Tech-Policy-Platform
UN Event Series

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers: