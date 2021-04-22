Stop Food Waste 2021 Virtual Event 3

Chefs Reimagine the Foods of their Ancestors for Healthy People and the Planet

In a panel discussion, chefs from Canada and Israel talk about how they draw inspiration from their ancestors to create local, sustainable foods.
Amy Martin

Amy Martin is a Research and Writing Fellow at Food Tank and freelance public relations strategist. She earned her BA in English and American literature at Middlebury College.

UN Event Series

