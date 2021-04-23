Stop Food Waste 2021 Virtual Event 3

Events

Reclaiming Indigenous Cuisine in Sub-Saharan Africa

In a recent panel, chefs from Western and Southern Africa discuss reclaiming Indigenous cuisine and strengthening local food networks.
Amy Martin

Amy Martin is a Research and Writing Fellow at Food Tank and freelance public relations strategist. She earned her BA in English and American literature at Middlebury College.

UN Event Series

