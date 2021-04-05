Stop Food Waste 2021 Virtual Event 3

Innovation for Sustainability

Ecologists Use Mushrooms to Detoxify Soil and Water After Wildfires

Following California wildfires, ecologists are using mushrooms to extract toxins from polluted soil—a process called “mycoremediation.”
Amy Martin

Amy Martin is a Research and Writing Fellow at Food Tank and freelance public relations strategist. She earned her BA in English and American literature at Middlebury College.

