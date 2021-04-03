Stop Food Waste 2021 Virtual Event 3

Agriculture

The Rodale Institute’s Soil-Carbon Solution and the Future of Regenerative Agriculture

Julia Friedberg

Julia is a Food Tank Intern and a recent graduate of Tufts University with pointed interests in organic farming and localizing food system supply chains. She is currently employed as a farmhand apprentice on a certified organic farm in the town of Peconic, New York, where her experiences have helped motivate her to pursue a career at the crossroads of sustainable food production, journalism, and advocacy. Julia hopes to return to school to complete a masters degree in food studies and public policy.

Previous Article
Food Tank’s Spring 2021 Reading List
No Newer Articles
stop-food-waste-event
ft_membership
REFRESH-Food-and-Tech-Policy-Platform
UN Event Series

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers: