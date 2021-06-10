New Competition Places Youth at the Center of Food Systems Change

A new competition from the Rockefeller Foundation is calling on youth to create short videos that capture the impact of food systems on communities and inspire change.

Part of the Videos for Change Global Competition, the Rockefeller Youth Voice Awards asks young people aged 13-18 to create one-minute videos about an issue they are passionate about. Each video must contain a call to action and motivate others to better the food system. Entrants can submit their video any time until July 12, 2021.

“Videos for Change is a platform for voices to be heard, empowering one idea in just one minute to create a ripple effect that changes a community and, with enough momentum, change the world for the better,” according to the 2021 Global Competition Video.

Contestants are invited to approach the topic creatively, but may focus on themes including fair food access, foods that fight climate change, nutrition security, practices that support farmers, and foods that nourish communities and celebrate tradition.

Awards will go to the six best videos, with three awards for contestants aged 13-15 and three for contestants aged 16-18. The winning videos will be shown at a flagship Food Systems Film Festival tied to the U.N. Food Systems Summit alongside feature-length films and documentary shorts.

Videos for Change is a special initiative of High Resolves, which offers award-winning learning experiences around citizenship and leadership for students, universities, and companies. Competition partners include NBCUniversal and XPRIZE, which will amplify the winning videos and their messages through media opportunities and high-profile events.

Those interested in entering the competition may learn more and apply here.

