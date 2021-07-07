We Came To Dance 2021 - Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Food Tank

This World Chocolate Day, Let’s Rethink Big Cocoa

Mike Bronner

Michael Bronner is President of Dr. Bronner’s, the grandson of company founder, Emanuel Bronner, and a fifth-generation soap maker. A philanthropist and activist, Michael is an advocate for many social and environmental justice causes advanced by the company, including Fair Trade, organic standards, farm animal protection and ocean conservation.

Previous Article
Digitally Empowering Workers, from Land to Sea
No Newer Articles
Food Tank Live Tour 2021
We Came To Dance
ft_membership
REFRESH-Food-and-Tech-Policy-Platform

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers: