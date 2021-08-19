We Came To Dance 2021 - Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Climate Change

The Table to Farm Movement Championing Sustainable Agriculture in Colorado

Participating restaurants in Colorado are donating one percent of their meal to support local climate farming projects with Restore Colorado.
Georgie Hurst

Georgie Hurst is a research and communications intern at Food Tank. She holds a BA in English from University College London, and is currently studying for an MA in Environmental Anthropology from the University of Kent. Her research interests are in the future of food on a changing planet, focusing on sustainable food systems with sovereignty and justice at their core. Georgie is also a plant-based baker for an organic food store and café in Margate, UK.

