We Came To Dance 2021 - Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Economics and Policy

Global Leaders Pledge Their Commitment To True Cost Accounting

Eve Gleeson

Raised in Ohio but currently based in the UK, Eve Gleeson is a research and writing fellow at Food Tank. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in International Studies from Emory University and a Master’s degree in International Relations from King’s College London, and is passionate about building a resilient, equitable, and sustainable food system. You can find her spreading knowledge and resources about sustainable food on Instagram at @nourishingus and on Twitter at @evegleeson_.

Previous Article
Major U.S. Grocery Stores Step Up to Save the Bees, But Are They Doing Enough?
No Newer Articles
Food Tank Nourishing America
ft_membership
REFRESH-Food-and-Tech-Policy-Platform

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers: