We Came To Dance 2021 - Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Chefs

19 Cookbooks for Food Justice and Sustainability

Noah Tobias

Noah is a senior at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he’s pursuing a double BA in Environmental Studies and Global Studies. He’s a big fan of sustainability, food justice, and foraging, and is thrilled to pursue his passion for storytelling with Food Tank.

Previous Article
Food For Free Rescues Food for Those Who Need It
Next Article
New Study Highlights Traditional Foods as Foundational to the Health and Well-Being of Indigenous Peoples
Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg
Food Tank Nourishing America
ft_membership
REFRESH-Food-and-Tech-Policy-Platform

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers: