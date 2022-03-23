Food Tank Membership

Food Security

Russian Invasion into Ukraine Threatens World Food Security

Vitalii Dankevych

Vitalii Dankevych, is an Economics Professor at Polissia National University.

Previous Article
Know Thy Farmer
No Newer Articles
Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg
Food Tank Nourishing America
Join Food Tank
REFRESH-Food-and-Tech-Policy-Platform

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers: