Food Tank Membership

Op-Ed

Leading Youth Food Campaigner Launches Global Manifesto to Mend ‘Broken Food System’

Lana Weidgenant and the Act4Food Act4Change campaign team

Lana Weidgenant is a climate justice activist who specializes in the necessary role of food systems change in climate action. She is a youth leader with Act4Food Act4Change.

Act4Food Act4Change is a youth-led and initiated campaign that mobilizes the power of young people to call for a global food system which provides everyone with access to safe, affordable and nutritious diets, while simultaneously protecting nature, tackling climate change and promoting human rights.

Previous Article
Russian Invasion into Ukraine Threatens World Food Security
No Newer Articles
Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg
Food Tank Nourishing America
Join Food Tank
REFRESH-Food-and-Tech-Policy-Platform

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers: