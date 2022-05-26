Food Tank Membership

Crops and Commodities

Unblocking Ukrainian Seaports as a Tool to Overcome the Global Food Crisis

Vitalii Dankevych

Vitalii Dankevych, is an Economics Professor at Polissia National University.

Previous Article
Addressing Equity Through Better Food Policy
No Newer Articles
Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg
Food Tank Nourishing America
Join Food Tank
REFRESH-Food-and-Tech-Policy-Platform

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers: