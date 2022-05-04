Food Tank Membership

Agriculture

African Community Leaders Tell Congress: Stop Funding African Green Revolution

Timothy A. Wise

Timothy A. Wise is a Senior Advisor on the Future of Food at the Institute for Agriculture and Trade Policy and a Senior Research Fellow at Tufts University’s Global Development and Environment Institute. He is the author Eating Tomorrow: Agribusiness, Family Farmers, and the Battle for the Future of Food (New Press, 2019). You can follow Tim on Twitter/Instagram @TimothyAWise.

Previous Article
How Health Care Providers Can Use Food To Treat Disease
Next Article
26 Spirits for a Sustainable Happy Hour
Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg
Food Tank Nourishing America
Join Food Tank
REFRESH-Food-and-Tech-Policy-Platform

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers: