Join Food Tank at the U.N. Climate Change Conference

For the first time, the U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt will feature pavilions dedicated to food and agriculture systems. Together with our partners, Food Tank is organizing an incredible series of events at the Conference that brings together global visionaries, emerging leaders, and renowned experts in open dialogue.

View our evolving agenda to learn more about Food Tank’s sessions at COP27 and follow along from November 10-17, 2022 as as we explore important topics including nature-positive, climate resilient agricultural practices; women empowerment; the role of young farmers; food businesses working toward carbon neutrality; True Cost Accounting; sustainable consumption and diets; and much more.

For those who will be at COP27 in person, email Kenzie Wade at kenzie@foodtank.com to receive invitations to these special events that Food Tank is co-curating.

Continue to check back here as we provide updates on ways to engage, whether you are attending in person or tuning in from afar. And be sure to subscribe to Food Tank’s newsletter here. We will be sending daily dispatches from Sharm El Sheikh, offering thoughts and reflections on each day’s events as well as an overview of upcoming conversations that you won’t want to miss.

Food Tank’s programming is made possible through the generosity of Food Tank members. Can we please count on you to be part of our growing movement? Become a member today by clicking here.