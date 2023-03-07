Join Food Tank

Events

“All Things Food” at SXSW on March 12th – 50+ Speakers, Delicious Food, Film Viewings, and Much More!

Join Food Tank on March 12 for “All Things Food” at SXSW 2023 (Official Event) at Huston-Tillotson University (King-Seabrook Chapel).
Ian Smith

Ian Muir Smith is a research and writing fellow at Food Tank. While earning their B.A. in International Studies from Fordham University, Ian learned from organic farmers in peri-urban South Africa, worked at the International Fund for Agricultural Development (United Nations), and lived with smallholder farmers on Mfangano Island, Kenya. Ian’s fieldwork in Kenya identified unique ways that rural agriculturalists are using digital technologies to mobilize capital from around the world and direct their own agricultural development. Ian’s main areas of advocacy are food sovereignty, indigenous and regenerative agriculture, and decolonial alternatives to development.

Previous Article
Shellfish Growers Unite to Take On Climate Crisis, Protect Aquatic Ecosystems
No Newer Articles
All Things Food at SXSW with Food Tank
Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg
Join Food Tank
REFRESH-Food-and-Tech-Policy-Platform

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers:

Food Tank Membership

You have Successfully Subscribed!