“All Things Food” at SXSW on March 12th – 50+ Speakers, Delicious Food, Film Viewings, and Much More!

Join Food Tank on March 12 for “All Things Food” at SXSW 2023 (Official Event) at Huston-Tillotson University (King-Seabrook Chapel). The event features 50+ speakers, three food film viewings, including the film “Food 2050,” the new docuseries “Hope in the Water,” and “Wild Hope: Coffee for Water.” And the event will have the theatrical debut “Little Peasants” written by Food Tank co-founders Danielle Nierenberg and Bernard Pollack. The event is hosted by Food Tank, Huston-Tillotson University, and Driscoll’s. Also, you will enjoy a delicious breakfast, lunch, and a fabulous reception with live entertainment. The program runs from 9:00AM – 7:30PM.

“Food Tank is excited to be back at SXSW to celebrate farmers, food workers, chefs, businesses, and policymakers who are working to transform our food and agriculture systems for the better—leaders who are changing not only the way we eat, but the way we think about food and where it comes from,” says Food Tank President Danielle Nierenberg. “And it’s an opportunity to remember that delicious, safe, healthy food should be everyone’s right.”

Speakers include (in order of appearance): A-dae Romero Briones, First Nations Development Institute; Alex Racelis, University of Texas Rio Grande Valley; Jehiel Oliver, Hello Tractor; Dr. Rupa Marya, Deep Medicine Circle; Dr. Sweta Chakraborty, We Don’t Have Time; Andrea Chu, Vital Farms; Sandra Vijn, Kipster; Matt Dillon, Farmer Focus; Mary Beth Albright, Washington Post; Shannon Cosentino-Roush, Finless Foods; Kerri McClimen, Niman Ranch; Taeryn Kim, Wildtype; Evadne Cokeh, ButcherBox; Andre Menezes, Next Gen Foods; Chloe Sorvino, Forbes; Emily Ma, Google; Alejandra Sanchez, Driscoll’s; Riana Lynn, Journey Foods; Denise Osterhues, Kroger; Natalie Byrne, Blankspace; Pierre Thiam, Yolélé; Kathleen Strand, Builders Vision; Jess Baum, Bonterra Organic Estates; Teresa Welsh, Devex; Tiffany Washington, Dobbin-Kauv Farm; Viraj Puri, Gotham Greens; Jacob Pechenik, Lettuce Grow; Marc Oshima, AeroFarms; Nadia Chaudhury, Eater Austin; Stuart Appelbaum, Retail, Wholesale & Department Store Union; Michael Foster, Former Wayne Farms Poultry Worker; Wallace Woodson, General Mills Worker in Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Danielle Nierenberg, Food Tank; Joi Chevalier, Cook’s Nook; Luke Saunders, Farmer’s Fridge; Niyeti Shah, WW; Paul Newnham, Sdg2 Advocacy Hub; Karen Magid, Huston-Tillotson University; Adrian Lipscombe, 40 Acres Project; Robert Nathan Allen, Little Herds; Dana Catherine Vettel, International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD); Julia Collins, Planet FWD / Moonshot; Shayna Harris, Supply Change Capital; Ralph Yznaga, ATX Publications; U.S. Congressman Earl Blumenauer; Geoff Luck, Wild Hope Initiative; Tom Leach, Media RED; Sara Farley, The Rockefeller Foundation; Matte Wilson, Sicangu Food Sovereignty Initiative; award-winning writer, director, and producer Brian Peter Falk; Andrew Zimmern, 4-time James Beard award and Emmy award winner; Jennifer Bushman, Fed by Blue; Asif Khan, Picture Motion; and more!

More information can be found HERE. The event will also stream live at FoodTank.com.

Note: VIP press passes available by contacting Bernard Pollack at bernard@foodtank.com

