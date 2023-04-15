USDA Grants $7.5 Million to Support Urban Agriculture and Tackle Food Insecurity

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is providing US$7.5 million in grants through its Office of Urban Agriculture and Innovation Production (OUAIP). The grants are aimed at supporting the development of urban agriculture and innovation production to tackle the food systems challenges facing urban communities.

OUAIP was established through the 2018 Farm Bill and is led by the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS). OUAIP works in partnership with numerous USDA agencies to promote urban and indoor agricultural practices, including community gardens, rooftop farms, aquaponic farm facilities, and high-tech vertical technology farms.

Urban Agriculture and Innovation Production (UAIP) competitive grants were created to expand and support the efforts of farmers, gardeners, the general public, government officials, schools, and other stakeholders in urban areas and suburbs. Projects that receive funding can focus on areas of food access, education, business and start-up costs for new farmers, and development of policies related to zoning and other needs of urban production.

“The USDA is coordinating and collaborating at multiple levels across USDA agencies, the US government, and with external stakeholders to address challenges facing urban and innovative producers including access to land and funding, navigating local requirements, and support for historically underserved producers,” a USDA spokesperson tells Food Tank.

OUAIP is working to ensure urban agriculture is integrated into all USDA mission areas. Some of the specific programs available for urban producers include Farm Service Agency loans, technical and financial assistance through conservation programs offered by the Natural Resource Conservation Service, and help for child nutrition program operators through the Food and Nutrition Services Farm to School Program.

The grant program aims to strengthen local food systems by supporting community-based initiatives, providing funding to nonprofits, local governments, tribal governments and tribal organizations, school districts, and conservation districts across the nation.

Through supporting local producers, local supply chains are strengthened, a USDA spokesperson explains, “Grant recipients will contribute to creating a more resilient food system by developing partnerships within communities and with producers of all sizes in urban and suburban areas to increase the number of suppliers of fresh healthy food and make healthier places for everyone to live and work.”

Articles like the one you just read are made possible through the generosity of Food Tank members. Can we please count on you to be part of our growing movement? Become a member today by clicking here.

Photo courtesy of Joshua Lanzarini, Unsplash