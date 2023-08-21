Join Food Day at UNGA!

On Wednesday, September 20, 2023, join The Rockefeller Foundation, WWF and Global Alliance for the Future of Food and media partner Food Tank for Food Day at the U.N. General Assembly.

Food systems transformation is critical to delivering the shared global agenda for Sustainable Development Goals, the Paris Declaration on climate change and the Montreal-Kunming Global Biodiversity Framework. As world leaders from the pubic and private sector gather in New York City for the SDG Summit and U.N. General Assembly, and activists from around the globe participate in Climate Week, The Rockefeller Foundation, the Global Alliance for the Future of Food and the World Wildlife Fund are convening leading change-makers in food systems to elevate the sense of urgency and raise the level of ambition to accelerate implementation and deliver a healthy, sustainable and equitable future for all.

The special Food Day, hosted by the Global Alliance for the Future of Food, The Rockefeller Foundation and WWF, will be a highly interactive event with attendees participating in Action Labs to discuss the opportunities that will maximize impact in the shortest time possible, enhance collaboration and unlock the potential of food systems as a solution to the climate and nature crises. Inspirational speakers will open and close the event.

Food Day is a key moment between the U.N. Food Systems Summit Stocktake and UNFCCC COP28. It will rally leaders to elevate food systems transformation in their climate and development action plans and reinforce the importance of localized solutions. By connecting a diverse group of senior decision-makers, the event will help enable the development of context-specific strategies that can close the implementation gap on the ground and in the water.

