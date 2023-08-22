Join Food Tank

Livestock

World’s First Vaccine for Deadly African Swine Fever Approved for Commercial Use

After decades of research, the world’s first vaccine for African Swine Fever has just been approved to be sold commercially in Vietnam.
Ian Muir Smith

Ian Muir Smith is a Research Fellow at Food Tank. Before joining Food Tank, Ian worked at the International Fund for Agricultural Development (a United Nations agency), writing stories about the impact of climate finance on smallholder farmers. Ian has lived with and learned from organic farmers in South Africa, rural Kenya, and Chicago, his hometown. Ian's research interests include food sovereignty, climate change, and alternatives to development embodied through indigenous, regenerative, and community led agriculture.

Previous Article
Join Food Day at UNGA!
Next Article
The Farm is Central at Wild Kid Acres
Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg
Join Food Tank
REFRESH-Food-and-Tech-Policy-Platform

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers:

Food Tank Membership

You have Successfully Subscribed!