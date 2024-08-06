Sweetwater Farms: Cultivating Knowledge in Houston

Sweetwater Farms HTX, a family-owned urban farm based in Houston, Texas, is working to bridge the gap between agriculture and education. The farm serves as an access-point to fresh produce and agricultural learning opportunities.

Sweetwater began as a small backyard garden that Founder and Operator Chaz Daughtry started while he was a student in law school. When Daughtry recognized its potential, he decided to move to a larger place. Sweetwater Farms opened on a six-acre plot of land his family owned, located in an area where residents have little access to fresh food.

Sweetwater welcomes visitors that span generations, “from babies to 95 [year olds],” Daughtry tells Food Tank. They grow vegetables that “members from our community love to eat” as well as less common varieties that attract chefs, who stop by the farm “to find inspiration.”

In addition to growing fruits and vegetables ranging from collard greens and kale to okra and melons, Sweetwater uses its land to educate local students on the importance of fresh produce. Teaming up with the Texas Women Empowerment Foundation (TWEF), Daughtry explains that they host monthly STEM and agriculture classes.

In partnership with TWEF, the farm also employs local teens, allowing them to learn sustainable food production practices and healthy living while gaining work experience. “[These] young interns also manage [their] community farm stand and meet and sell to local chefs,” Daughtry tells Food Tank.

Community support for Sweetwater so far has been “great,” Daughtry says. “We are trying to keep up with the demand!” He is also excited that the farm has inspired others to plant their own backyard gardens and raised beds.

As Sweetwater grows, Daughtry hopes to see residents continue to shop at the farm and hopes that others will “share the good work [they] are doing in Houston all over the world.”

Photo courtesy of Chaz Daughtry