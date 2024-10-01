NYC-Climate-Week-WebBanner-2024

Climate Change

Climate Label Legislation Could Empower Eaters to Make Eco-Friendly Food Choices

U.S. Congressman Sean Casten

U.S. Congressman Sean Casten is a former scientist and clean energy entrepreneur who represents Illinois 6th Congressional District.

Previous Article
Resilient Food Systems Rely On Empowered Communities and Data-Backed Storytelling
No Newer Articles
Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg
Join Food Tank
REFRESH-Food-and-Tech-Policy-Platform

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers:

Food Tank Membership

You have Successfully Subscribed!