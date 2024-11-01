FoodTank_COP29_web-banner-small_2024

Family Farming

Sustainability Means ‘Freedom to Really Farm How We Should Be Farming’

Emily Payne

Emily is Food Tank's Editor. She writes about the intersection of food, agriculture, health, and climate. Based in Denver, Colorado.

Previous Article
FEED Summit Fosters Connections in the Wisconsin Food Entrepreneur Community
No Newer Articles
Join Food Tank COP29
Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg
Join Food Tank
REFRESH-Food-and-Tech-Policy-Platform

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers:

Food Tank Membership

You have Successfully Subscribed!