FoodTank_COP29_web-banner-small_2024

Food Tank

West Coast Grocery Stores Seeing Drop in Unsold Food

Vinita Banthia

Vinita Banthia is a summer intern at Food Tank. She is interested in exploring issues of food production, access, waste prevention, and distribution—particularly during times of armed conflict. Vinita lives in Philadelphia and works as an environmental lawyer at a firm called Archer & Greiner in New Jersey. She is licensed to practice law in Minnesota and New Jersey. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, long-distance running, and creating craft cocktails.

Previous Article
EARTH University Alumni Are Leading on Global Sustainable Development
No Newer Articles
Join Food Tank COP29
food-tank-at-sxsw-2025-tickets
Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg
Join Food Tank

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers:

Food Tank Membership

You have Successfully Subscribed!