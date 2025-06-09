NYC-Climate-Week_Web-Banner_2025 (1)

Agriculture

Op-Ed | How Can AI Help Build a Fairer, Greener Food Future?

Mario Roccaro and Maarten van der Kamp

Mario Roccaro is the Programme Manager Education for EIT Food.

Maarten van der Kamp is the Director of Education for EIT Food.

Previous Article
Food Tank’s Weekly News Roundup: Formula Milk Marketing Reform, Lab-Grown Meat Bans, and U.K. Farm Funding Cuts
Next Article
John Deere Cuts Thousands of U.S. Jobs While Expanding Operations in Mexico
WebSidebar_Climate-Week-NYC_2025 (1)
WebSidebar_Climate-Week-NYC_2025 (1)
Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg
Join Food Tank
Food Tank Membership

You have Successfully Subscribed!